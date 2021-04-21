  • SENSEX
FPIs stock holding value soars by $105 billion to record high in Sept-March: Report

Updated : April 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST

The value of the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) holdings in the domestic equities reached a record $555 billion in 2020-21.
As against this, the value of the domestic institutional investors at $203 billion was not even half.
So far in 2021, active funds drove the flows ($1.2 billion) vs passive funds ($263 million), taking the YTD 2021 FII inflows at $7.2 billion until April 16.
