FPIs stock holding value soars by $105 billion to record high in Sept-March: Report Updated : April 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST The value of the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) holdings in the domestic equities reached a record $555 billion in 2020-21. As against this, the value of the domestic institutional investors at $203 billion was not even half. So far in 2021, active funds drove the flows ($1.2 billion) vs passive funds ($263 million), taking the YTD 2021 FII inflows at $7.2 billion until April 16.