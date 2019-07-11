FPIs seek to convert to corporates to avoid higher surcharge, says report

At least 30 big-ticket foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are looking to convert themselves to corporates from trusts and association of persons (AOPs) after the budget on Friday proposed increasing the surcharge on the super-rich, The Economic Times reported, citing two people aware of the development.

According to the report, the FPIs have already approached their advisors, seeking advice regarding the same.

Two leading US-based mutual funds and a European hedge fund handling assets worth over $1 billion in India are among the funds that have reached out to the advisers, the report said.

Unnamed advisers told ET that they have been receiving many questions from the FPIs on whether they can convert to corporations in order to avoid the higher tax surcharge.

However, lawyers and tax consultants have told the funds that such a move can invoke the provisions of domestic tax avoidance laws.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget proposed to increase surcharge from 15 percent to 25 percent on taxable income between Rs 2-5 crore, and from 15 percent to 37 percent for income above Rs 5 crore.