FPIs seek to convert to corporates to avoid higher surcharge, says report
Updated : July 11, 2019 08:34 AM IST
According to the report, the FPIs have already approached their advisers, seeking advice regarding the same.
However, lawyers and tax consultants have told the funds that such a move can invoke the provisions of domestic tax avoidance laws.
