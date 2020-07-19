  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

FPIs remain net sellers in Indian markets in July; pull out Rs 9,015 crore

Updated : July 19, 2020 03:48 PM IST

According to depositories data, FPIs withdrew Rs 6,058 crore from equities and Rs 2,957 crore from the debt segment on a net basis during July 1-17.
The net outflow from Indian markets stood at Rs 9,015 crore during the period under review.
FPIs remain net sellers in Indian markets in July; pull out Rs 9,015 crore

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Trident Q1 profit down 92% to Rs 10 crore

Trident Q1 profit down 92% to Rs 10 crore

Vodafone Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues

Vodafone Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit surges 20% to Rs 6,659 crore

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit surges 20% to Rs 6,659 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement