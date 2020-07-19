Market FPIs remain net sellers in Indian markets in July; pull out Rs 9,015 crore Updated : July 19, 2020 03:48 PM IST According to depositories data, FPIs withdrew Rs 6,058 crore from equities and Rs 2,957 crore from the debt segment on a net basis during July 1-17. The net outflow from Indian markets stood at Rs 9,015 crore during the period under review. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply