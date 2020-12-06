Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Economy

FPIs pump in Rs 17,818 crore in just 4 trading sessions of December

Updated : December 06, 2020 01:12 PM IST

In November, the total net investment of FPIs stood at Rs 62,951 crore.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pumped in a net sum of Rs 16,520 crore into equities and Rs 1,298 crore in the debt segment during December 1-4.
The pace of net inflows increased considerably after the outcome of US presidential election.
FPIs pump in Rs 17,818 crore in just 4 trading sessions of December

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Expect real GDP to decline 1-2% YoY in 3QFY21: Report

Expect real GDP to decline 1-2% YoY in 3QFY21: Report

All states choose option-1 to meet GST implementation shortfall

All states choose option-1 to meet GST implementation shortfall

Rate-sensitive stocks rise after RBI policy announcement: Bank, realty indices up 1%

Rate-sensitive stocks rise after RBI policy announcement: Bank, realty indices up 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement