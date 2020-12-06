Economy FPIs pump in Rs 17,818 crore in just 4 trading sessions of December Updated : December 06, 2020 01:12 PM IST In November, the total net investment of FPIs stood at Rs 62,951 crore. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pumped in a net sum of Rs 16,520 crore into equities and Rs 1,298 crore in the debt segment during December 1-4. The pace of net inflows increased considerably after the outcome of US presidential election. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.