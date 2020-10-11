  • SENSEX
FPIs pump in net Rs 1,086 crore so far in October

Updated : October 11, 2020 02:58 PM IST

According to the depositories data, overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 5,245 crore into equities and withdrew Rs 4,159 crore from the debt market during October 1-9.
On the global front, US Presidential Election, rising COVID-19 infections and tension between US and China could determine the FPI flows, Srivastava added.
