Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Data

FPIs pull out Rs 8,319 crore in August amid persisting negative sentiment

Updated : August 18, 2019 11:04 AM IST

According to the depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 10,416.25 crore on a net basis during August 1-16 period.Â 
FPIs, however, invested a net Rs 2,096.38 crore in the debt securities during the period.Â 
FPIs pull out Rs 8,319 crore in August amid persisting negative sentiment
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Post sale of Bengaluru tech park, Coffee Day Enterprises debt to fall to Rs 1,000 crore

Post sale of Bengaluru tech park, Coffee Day Enterprises debt to fall to Rs 1,000 crore

Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes third weekly gain

Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes third weekly gain

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV