FPIs pull out Rs 2,418 crore in first three trading sessions of 2020
Updated : January 05, 2020 11:58 AM IST
Rs 524.91 crore was pulled out of equities and Rs 1,893.66 crore from the debt segment between January 1-3.
FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 73,276.63 crore in the domestic markets.
