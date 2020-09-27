  • SENSEX
FPIs pull out net Rs 476 crore so far in September from Indian markets

Updated : September 27, 2020 01:43 PM IST

FPIs remained net buyers for three consecutive months -- June-August.
FPIs have withdrawn a net Rs 4,016 crore from equities and invested a net sum of Rs 3,540 crore in debt instruments during September 1-25 -- a net outflow of Rs 476 crore.
