Market FPIs pull out net Rs 476 crore so far in September from Indian markets Updated : September 27, 2020 01:43 PM IST FPIs remained net buyers for three consecutive months -- June-August. FPIs have withdrawn a net Rs 4,016 crore from equities and invested a net sum of Rs 3,540 crore in debt instruments during September 1-25 -- a net outflow of Rs 476 crore.