FPIs open fund floodgates for Indian markets; Net inflow crosses Rs 1 trillion in 2019

Updated : December 22, 2019 04:18 PM IST

As the year draws to a close, the debt market has seen a net inflow of nearly Rs 27,000 crore by FPIs, while a further amount of Rs 9,000 crore found its way to the hybrid instruments, shows the capital market data compiled by depositories.
Experts believe the positive trend may continue in 2020 as well, but downside risks might arise in form of the US-China trade war and any further deterioration in the domestic credit market conditions.
While FPIs have made gross purchases worth over Rs 18 lakh crore so far this year, they have sold securities worth Rs 16.7 lakh crore across equities, debt and hybrid instruments.
