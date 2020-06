Foreign investment remains vital for Indian market and a major source for economic development. Investment from the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) for March hit a record low after they took out $6.4 billion from the Indian market, said CLSA report.

Taking the advantage of a declining market, domestic mutual funds (DMFs) during the same time period invested about $4.1 billion, added the report. In fact, it further said that due to a high uncertainty over coronavirus outbreak, the FPIs and DMFs shifted to largecaps by cutting weight in mid-caps and small-caps.

Both cut their positions in staples and banks and raised it in NBFCs, healthcare, discretionary and utilities, said the brokerage. A cut in active weight of banks in FPI portfolios by 340bps QoQ led to a 70bps QoQ fall in o-wt (overweight) to a 13-quarter low of 9.8 ppt (percentage point). This is down 3.7ppt in three quarters.

The brokerage also added that the FPIs cut their positions in staples like Hindustan Unilever, while increased it in NBFCs (up 50bps QoQ) and Reliance Industries (cut u-wt by 0.36 ppt to 3.3 ppt).

Like FPIs, DMFs also cut their relative weight in banks and staples and increased it instead in healthcare, NBFC, discretionary and utilities. However, DMFs raised their o-wt in Bharti Airtel to multi-year high of 1.1. ppt and raised u-wt on RIL to 2.5 ppt.