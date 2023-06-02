The burden of high expectations!

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is one of the oldest and most widely followed benchmarks for emerging market investors — with over $1.3 trillion in assets under management benchmarked to their emerging markets indexes. India has the third highest weight in the MSCI EM Index, with a 13.7 percent weight.

It's official! India is now a consensus OVERWEIGHT market for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The global fund flow tracker, EPFR — says so, in so many words, in its latest report. EPFR says it surveyed 57 emerging market fund managers and found that the Indian market comes out on top for this group.

Technically, EPFR defines consensus overweight as a 'Market where more funds are meaningfully overweight relative to those that are meaningfully underweight'.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is one of the oldest and most widely followed benchmarks for emerging market investors — with over $1.3 trillion in assets under management benchmarked to their emerging markets indexes. Global investors use the MSCI EM Index to allocate their corpus to specific emerging markets. India has the third highest weight in the MSCI EM Index, with a 13.7 percent weight.

When global EM funds get money from investors, the fund manager may decide to allocate, according to a market's weight in the index. He/She may also decide to allocate more or less vis-a-vis the weight in the benchmark, depending on her view on the specific market. India right now is punching above its weight — i.e, it is getting a larger share as compared to the weight it commands in the index.

WEIGHT IN MSCI EM INDEX (%)

China: 31.4%

Taiwan: 14.8%

India: 13.7%

Korea: 12%

Brazil: 5%

S. Arabia: 4.2%

S. Africa: 3.6%

Mexico: 2.7%

Thailand: 2.1%

To be sure, emerging market funds themselves are receiving a lot of money this year. While it is often argued that allocations away from China benefit markets like India, and it's true to some degree, one should not stretch this argument too far. China has the largest weight in the MSCI EM Index & it is also the largest EM market. So, a positive view on emerging markets — means flows into China, but also India.

EMERGING MARKET NET FUND FLOWS

EPFR Data

2023 YTD: Net inflows $37.7 billion

2022: Net outflows $4.1 billion

2021: Net inflows $100.8 billion

2020: Net inflows $3.2 billion

2019: Net outflows $11.6 billion

While FII inflows into India have been strong, the fact is, only around half of the money which left India has come back so far.

ONLY 50% OF FII OUTFLOWS HAVE COME BACK

Outflows Oct 2021-Jun 20222: $33.6 Billion

Inflows July 2022-June 2023: $16 Billion

The other important piece in all of this is earnings, which must pick up. In the Q4’23 earnings season, while 60 percent of the Nifty Midcap universe beat expectations, 51 percent of these companies still saw earnings downgrades to their FY’24 estimates. JP Morgan analysts say that this is a function of high starting expectations. It says that ‘the beats are effectively not surprises’. They add that the majority of the recent rally is on account of higher P/E multiples.