The burden of high expectations!

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is one of the oldest and most widely followed benchmarks for emerging market investors — with over $1.3 trillion in assets under management benchmarked to their emerging markets indexes. India has the third highest weight in the MSCI EM Index, with a 13.7 percent weight.

It's official! India is now a consensus OVERWEIGHT market for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The global fund flow tracker, EPFR — says so, in so many words, in its latest report. EPFR says it surveyed 57 emerging market fund managers and found that the Indian market comes out on top for this group.

Technically, EPFR defines consensus overweight as a 'Market where more funds are meaningfully overweight relative to those that are meaningfully underweight'.