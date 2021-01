The Indian arm of Foxconn Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, is gearing up for an initial public offer worth Rs 5,000 crore, reported Livemint.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is a major supplier of US technology giant Apple.

The company will launch the IPO once it consolidates its group entities in India, the Mint report said on Tuesday.

The tech group is keen on expanding in India, and it launched its efforts to do so early in 2019. It is a part of their efforts to diversify their supply chain away from the Chinese mainland and save costs. Early in 2020, Reuters reported its plans to invest as much as $1 billion over three years.

Chairman Liu Young-way told Foxconn's annual general meeting in 2020 that looking ahead, India was a bright spot for development even though there was a "certain impact" at present due to the virus.

Foxconn makes smartphones in India through its subsidiaries.

In another diversification move, Foxconn was reported to be investing some $200 million in Chinese electric vehicle startup Byton through its leading company Hon Hai Precision Industry. The deal would come as a lifesaver for Byton — the EV startup that has struggled to produce its M-Byte concept car for years. This might also open up opportunities for its main customer, Apple, who is looking to develop its self-driving cars.