Four sectors contributed 56% of BSE 500’s market-cap decline amid COVID-19 led meltdown

The Nifty and the broader markets have corrected significantly over the last two months with the NSE frontline index down 25 percent from its peak of 12,201 in February. The meltdown has come in tandem with global equity markets owing to headwinds from the COVID-19 outbreak across the world.

The market capitalisation of BSE500 also fell 23 percent from the peak of Rs 149.5 lakh crore in February 2020 to Rs 114.8 lakh crore currently.

Among the BSE 500 constituents, four sectors – Private Banks (20 percent), NBFCs (17 percent), Technology (11 percent), and Automobiles (8 percent) – contributed more than half (56 percent) to the absolute change in the market cap of BSE-500 companies, according to a Motilal Oswal research report.

Private Banks' market cap fell 36 percent, NBFCs lost 41 percent, and automobiles lost 31 percent.

The consumer sector pipped private banks for the leading position in market cap as it restricted its fall to 4 percent or Rs 0.8 lakh crore, against a decline of 36 percent or Rs 6.9 lakh crore witnessed in private banks, which slipped to the fourth position, as per the report.

In private banks, of the total market-cap erosion of Rs 6.9 lakh crore, HDFC Bank accounted for 25 percent, followed by ICICI Bank (20 percent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (16 percent), and Axis Bank (13 percent), the report said.

Among NBFC's, the erosion was led by Bajaj Finance, HDFC, and Bajaj Finserv, it added. As much as 67 percent of the Technology market-cap erosion was led by three stocks TCS (40 percent), Infosys (16 percent), and HCL Tech (11 percent), the Motilal report said.

Meanwhile, other sectors that depleted heavily during the COVID-19-led meltdown included Real Estate (down 40 percent), Metals (down 36 percent), Media (down 36 percent), and PSU Banks (down 34 percent).

Healthcare was the only sector to escape the fall and remain positive, rising 5 percent during this time, the report noted. Consumer and Telecom were the only sectors to be less affected by the decline.