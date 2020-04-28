Market Four sectors contributed 56% of BSE 500’s market-cap decline amid COVID-19 led meltdown Updated : April 28, 2020 12:45 PM IST The market capitalization of BSE500 also fell 23 percent from the peak of Rs 149.5 lakh crore in February 2020 Nifty-50’s market cap is also down by 23 percent to Rs 70.6 lakh crore. In private banks, of the total market-cap erosion of Rs 6.9 lakh crore, HDFC Bank accounted for 25 percent. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365