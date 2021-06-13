  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Four IPOs to hit markets next week; companies eye Rs 9,123 crore

Updated : June 13, 2021 13:23:19 IST

The companies are raising funds to retire their debt, funding capital expenditure requirement and for general corporate purposes.
At the upper end of the issue price, the IPO is expected to garner Rs 520 crore.
So far this year, 17 firms have come out with IPOs to raise Rs 17,503 crore.
Four IPOs to hit markets next week; companies eye Rs 9,123 crore
Published : June 13, 2021 01:23 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

PPF vs NPS: How much should you invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

PPF vs NPS: How much should you invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

New IFSC codes and cheque books for Syndicate Bank customers from July 1

New IFSC codes and cheque books for Syndicate Bank customers from July 1

Vaccine shortage should end by next week; aim to immunise 1 crore people every day, says Dr NK Arora

Vaccine shortage should end by next week; aim to immunise 1 crore people every day, says Dr NK Arora

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement