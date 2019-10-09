Foreign investors pull out Rs 22,000 crore in Q2, highest in 11 quarters
Updated : October 09, 2019 01:25 PM IST
The FIIs pulled out stocks worth Rs 12,419 crore and Rs 17,592 crore in July and August, respectively.
In October so far, FIIs have pulled out Rs 3,825 crore.
