Foreign investors might prefer China soon as Indian market valuation expensive

While talking to CNBC-TV18, Pratik Gupta, CEO and Co-Head-Institutional Equities at Kotak Securities said it is likely that Indian equity markets will see a shift of flows to China as it is quite expensive.

Indian capital market has outperformed other emerging markets in 2022. Both the Nifty and the Sensex are up about 5-6 percent year to date whereas China is down 25-27 percent, and the MSCI EM Index is down 25-26 percent. The question now thus is whether India is overly valued now. While talking to CNBC-TV18, Pratik Gupta, CEO and Co-Head-Institutional Equities at Kotak Securities said that this might be the case and added that it is likely that there might be a shift of flows to China.

“In the short term, we think there is a risk that India underperforms and we even worry about the risk of more foreign outflows as people shift money away from India to China," he said.

This is contrary to what global market watchers have been generally saying in recent days. Global investors have pulled out of China and India has been a beneficiary.

However, China is talking about property sector stimulus measures and reopening after COVID lockdowns finally. Thus, the expectation is that if this happens, some money which has flown into India might be pulled out as the valuations right now are looking expensive with the Nifty trading at about 19 x FY24 earnings and 17x FY25 earnings.

"India has always traded at a premium but this time around it has gone way beyond the normal range of about 40-60 percent,” said Gupta.

For more details, watch the accompanying video