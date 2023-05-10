Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 within touching distance of all-time high ahead of US inflation data

It was a muted trading day on Wall Street but benchmark indices ended lower. The Nasdaq ended with losses of 0.6 percent, while the Dow Jones declined 60 points. All eyes are now on the US CPI data that is due later this evening. This will offer insights into whether the Federal Reserve's rate hikes are helping ease sticky prices. In stock specific action overnight, both Airbnb and Twilio fell 11 percent each in extended trading on weak earnings commentary.