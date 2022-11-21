English
market News

Five Star Business Finance makes a muted market debut as shares list at 5% discount to issue price

By Sandeep Singh

Five Star Business Finance shares listed on BSE at a discount of five percent to its issue price.

Five Star Business Finance — a Chennai-based financier — made a weak debut in the secondary market on Monday, as its shares debuted on BSE at Rs 450 apiece, a discount of 5.1 percent to the upper end of its IPO price range. On NSE, the stock listed at Rs 468.8 apiece — a discount of 1.1 percent. The listing was in line with investors' response to its IPO, which concluded earlier this month with an overall booking of 70 percent.

The IPO, to raise up to Rs 1,960 crore, comprised an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, meaning the company would not get any proceeds from the issue.
Out of the total issue, 50 percent was reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high net worth individuals and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.
The IPO was available for subscription for from November 9 to November 11.
Potential investors could bid for Five Star Business Finance shares in a price band of Rs 450-474 apiece in multiples of 31 under the IPO — which translates to Rs 13,950-14,694 per lot.
