Five Star Business Finance IPO subscribed 2% on Day 1

By Sandeep Singh

Potential investors can bid for Five Star Business Finance shares in a price band of Rs 450-474 apiece in multiples of 31 under the IPO, which will be available for bidding for two more trading days till November 11.

Five Star Business Finance — a Chennai-based financier — launched an IPO worth up to Rs 1,960 crore on Wednesday. The IPO — which comprises an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, meaning the company will not get any proceeds from the issue — managed to secure a subscription of two percent on the first day of bidding.

By 5 pm on Wednesday, the Five Star Business Finance IPO received bids for 7.2 lakh shares as against the three crore shares on offer, according to provisional exchange data.

Category Subscription Non-institutional investors 1% Qualified institutional buyers 3% Retail investors 3% Overall 2%

Out of the total issue, 50 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high net worth individuals and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The IPO will be available for subscription for two more trading days, till November 11.

Potential investors can bid for Five Star Business Finance shares in a price band of Rs 450-474 apiece in multiples of 31 under the IPO — which translates to Rs 13,950-14,694 per lot.

Should you subscribe to the Five Star Business Finance IPO?

Brokerages have largely positive views on the issue.

The IPO is valued at a price-to-book value multiple of 3.7 times based on the company's annualised earnings for the year ended March 2022, according to Reliance Securities.

Five Star Business Finance posted healthy profitability over the past couple of years, according to the brokerages, which is positive on the company's strong growth outlook, extensive distributional network, healthy financials and experienced management team.

Five Star Business Finance shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 21.