    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket News

    Five Star Business Finance IPO subscribed 2% on Day 1

    Five Star Business Finance IPO subscribed 2% on Day 1

    Five Star Business Finance IPO subscribed 2% on Day 1
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Potential investors can bid for Five Star Business Finance shares in a price band of Rs 450-474 apiece in multiples of 31 under the IPO, which will be available for bidding for two more trading days till November 11. 

    Five Star Business Finance — a Chennai-based financier — launched an IPO worth up to Rs 1,960 crore on Wednesday. The IPO — which comprises an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, meaning the company will not get any proceeds from the issue — managed to secure a subscription of two percent on the first day of bidding.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    By 5 pm on Wednesday, the Five Star Business Finance IPO received bids for 7.2 lakh shares as against the three crore shares on offer, according to provisional exchange data.
    CategorySubscription
    Non-institutional investors1%
    Qualified institutional buyers3%
    Retail investors3%
    Overall2%
    Out of the total issue, 50 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high net worth individuals and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.
    ALSO READ: Four IPOs to raise more than Rs 5,000 crore to hit D-Street this week 
    The IPO will be available for subscription for two more trading days, till November 11.
    Potential investors can bid for Five Star Business Finance shares in a price band of Rs 450-474 apiece in multiples of 31 under the IPO — which translates to Rs 13,950-14,694 per lot.
    Should you subscribe to the Five Star Business Finance IPO?
    Brokerages have largely positive views on the issue.
    The IPO is valued at a price-to-book value multiple of 3.7 times based on the company's annualised earnings for the year ended March 2022, according to Reliance Securities.
    Five Star Business Finance posted healthy profitability over the past couple of years, according to the brokerages, which is positive on the company's strong growth outlook, extensive distributional network, healthy financials and experienced management team.
    Five Star Business Finance shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 21.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IPO MarketIPOs

    Previous Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty likely to open lower today

    Next Article

    Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Lupin: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng