Wake Up Call: Another rangebound session in store ahead of Reliance, ICICI Bank earnings

Reliance Industries reports results today, while ICICI Bank comes out with its March-quarter numbers tomorrow. The market will also react to results from HCLTech.

The final trading day of the week is likely to be another rangebound one for the Nifty 50 index due to the lack of domestic and global cues. The benchmark index has not seen a move of one percent or more on either side since March 31.

All eyes are now on two market heavyweights that may provide some direction starting next week. Reliance Industries reports results today, while ICICI Bank comes out with its March-quarter numbers tomorrow.

Until then, consolidation is likely to continue.

Here are the top five triggers to watch out for today:

As mentioned earlier, the Nifty 50 has been in consolidation mode since the start of April. The index snapped a three-day losing streak after trading in a 100-point band during Thursday's weekly options expiry. There was finally some action on the institutional side after days of sluggish activity. Foreign investors sold Rs 1,169 crore in the cash market overnight, while domestic investors had a buy figure worth Rs 832 crore. As mentioned earlier, the Nifty 50 has been in consolidation mode since the start of April. The index snapped a three-day losing streak after trading in a 100-point band during Thursday's weekly options expiry. There was finally some action on the institutional side after days of sluggish activity. Foreign investors sold Rs 1,169 crore in the cash market overnight, while domestic investors had a buy figure worth Rs 832 crore.

Wall Street continued with consolidation of its own, although specific stocks led the indices lower. The Nasdaq fell by nearly a percent overnight after Tesla tanked 10 percent post its quarterly results. The Dow Jones shed over 100 points and is set to snap a four-week gaining streak. In fact, both the Dow and the S&P 500 are headed for their worst week in a month. Wall Street continued with consolidation of its own, although specific stocks led the indices lower. The Nasdaq fell by nearly a percent overnight after Tesla tanked 10 percent post its quarterly results. The Dow Jones shed over 100 points and is set to snap a four-week gaining streak. In fact, both the Dow and the S&P 500 are headed for their worst week in a month.

We live in times when "no bad news is good news." HCLTech fit that bill perfectly last evening after its March quarter results were largely in-line with expectations. Two key takeaways here: One - no negative surprise, and two - guidance for financial year 2024 was better than Infosys. It expects revenue growth of 6-8 percent in constant currency terms, compared to Infosys' guidance of 4-7 percent. For the quarter, HCLTech's revenue in both rupee and US Dollar terms was flat, while net profit fell 2.7 percent sequentially to Rs 3,893 crore. We live in times when "no bad news is good news." HCLTech fit that bill perfectly last evening after its March quarter results were largely in-line with expectations. Two key takeaways here: One - no negative surprise, and two - guidance for financial year 2024 was better than Infosys. It expects revenue growth of 6-8 percent in constant currency terms, compared to Infosys' guidance of 4-7 percent. For the quarter, HCLTech's revenue in both rupee and US Dollar terms was flat, while net profit fell 2.7 percent sequentially to Rs 3,893 crore. You can read the fineprint here.

Triggers or no triggers, when Reliance reports results, it is always the one in focus. The index heavyweight will come out with its March quarter results post-market hours at around 7 PM. The street is expecting decent growth across the cnsumer and commodity business. Sequential recovery is likely due to the O2C segment, which will aid the operating profit or EBITDA growth. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue to rise 8.3 percent sequentially to Rs 2.35 lakh crore, while net profit may rise 12 percent from the December quarter. Read what the street is expecting for O2C, Triggers or no triggers, when Reliance reports results, it is always the one in focus. The index heavyweight will come out with its March quarter results post-market hours at around 7 PM. The street is expecting decent growth across the cnsumer and commodity business. Sequential recovery is likely due to the O2C segment, which will aid the operating profit or EBITDA growth. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue to rise 8.3 percent sequentially to Rs 2.35 lakh crore, while net profit may rise 12 percent from the December quarter. Read what the street is expecting for Jio Retail , and the overall business.

Lastly, life insurance companies will be in focus today after overall industry premium declined 13 percent year-on-year in March. However, private life insurers saw premiums grow by 35 percent last months. Going into specifics, SBI Life saw premium growth of 23 percent, while ICICI Prudential witnessed a 31 percent jump in premiums in March. Lastly, life insurance companies will be in focus today after overall industry premium declined 13 percent year-on-year in March. However, private life insurers saw premiums grow by 35 percent last months. Going into specifics, SBI Life saw premium growth of 23 percent, while ICICI Prudential witnessed a 31 percent jump in premiums in March.

Have a wonderful weekend!