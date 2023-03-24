Five executives at Nykaa resign: Report

Chief Commercial Operations Officer Manoj Gandhi, Chief Business Officer of the Fashion Division Gopal Asthana, and Chief Executive Officer of the Wholesale Business Vikas Gupta are among those who have left Nykaa.

A spokesperson for Nykaa (FSNE.NS) said on Friday that five executives have resigned, the latest resignation at the beauty brand comes amid rising rivalry and a plummeting stock price.

Shuchi Pandya, vice president of the Nykaa fashion division's Owned Brands business, and Lalit Pruthi, vice president of finance, have also resigned.

“Some of these mid-level exits as a part of the standard annual appraisal and transition process, wherein, people exit due to performance or to pursue other opportunities,” a Nykaa spokesperson told Reuters.

"Voluntary and involuntary exits are expected in a fast-paced, growth-focused, consumer tech organisation with over 3,000 on-roll employees," the company said in response to queries from Reuters.

Nykaa’s parent company FSN E-Commerce shares have been under pressure. The shares closed at Rs 137.8, down 0.2 percent from the previous close on the BSE. Further in the past five days the shares have fallen over 1 percent in six months Nykaa shares have declined over 35 percent.

Earlier this month brokerage firm Macquarie has initiated coverage on Nykaa with an underperform rating and a price target of Rs 115. Macquarie's price target on Nykaa is the lowest on the street.

Nykaa faces risk to its beauty segment margin as growth moves to smaller towns, offline channels and competition in the field increases, according to the brokerage note.

However, Macquarie is optimistic on the potential of the Indian beauty market, as rising per capita income drives a shift from basic lip and eye-focused products to skincare regime. The sharp growth in e-commerce though, may see moderate in the near-term due to a high base.