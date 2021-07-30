Five burning investor questions answered

Over the past quarter, investor questions have largely focused on the speed of the rally, whether we would get a correction given the stretched valuations and what are the key factors would drive markets going forward. Here we address some of the most common questions we have fielded from investors recently.

Overall we believe the market over the next few years will be driven by earnings growth doubling. Near term, we are in a consolidation phase with markets likely to see a time and price correction. Fed tapering and rate hikes could drive short term pullbacks in the market.

#1: Is this rally unprecedented? Nothing unique about rally

Whenever we are in a bull market or indeed a bear market, we feel we have never seen anything like this. Yet there have been six occasions over the past 35 years where markets doubled in 65-75 weeks. Indeed, if anything, this is the slowest rally save the bull market from 2003-2008. Incidentally, the 2003-08 rally was the longest rally ever in the past 35 years and the one that delivered the largest return (market up over 6x). The fastest rally was the Harshad Mehta bull run that ended in April 1992.

#2: Will we get a correction? Possible but more a 10% one

A 10-15 percent correction in the market is normal and we have seen it practically every year. Over the past 16 years, there are only two years when we did not have a double-digit correction (2014 and 2017). Yet the average annual return in the market is 17 percent during this period.

The last time we had a 10 percent correction was in May, 2020. Since then, markets have risen nearly 80 percent without a meaningful correction. In that sense, a double-digit correction is probable.

However, we do not expect a deep correction (40-50 percent) which happens once in 8 years on an average. We are in a very early stage of earnings upcycle while most of these corrections (except the Covid induced 2020 correction) have happened at the peak of the earnings cycle.

#3: So how do we expect markets to behave? Price and time correction

The market move in 2009-10 provides a template of how we see the market moving this year. After an over 100 percent return between March 2009 and January 2010, markets had a flat period over the next 6 months (also gave a price correction of 10 percent correction within that period). Post the market consolidation, we saw double-digit returns again in the next 12 months.

We think after the sharp rally in markets till mid-Feb 2021, we have been in a consolidation phase. We continue to expect a price and time correction near term.

#4: How big a risk is “taper tantrum”? Short Term impact likely

In May 2013, Ben Bernanke indicated that the Fed was looking to taper the Quantitative Easing (QE). The markets reacted negatively to this with EM down 12.9 percent in three months, India down 13.3 percent and US markets down 3.2 percent. The worst-hit were the “fragile five” emerging markets (Turkey, Brazil, India, South Africa and Indonesia) where high current account deficits were a risk.

However, markets recovered over a 12-month period with the US markets being positive and the EM being practically flat. We are ignoring the India sharp rally since it was partly attributed to the expectations of the election of Mr. Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

We expect a similar trend this time with a possible correction likely on fears of Fed tapering. However, we want to highlight 3 points:

The markets were actually up over 1 year though Fed tapered their balance sheet from December 2013, around 7 months after the Fed announcement. Similarly, the market correction this time too may be short-lived.

Given the lessons from 2013, we think the Fed will prepare the market a bit more this time resulting in a slower fall in the market.

EMs are arguably in a better shape now and hence the impact may be less pronounced (eg India's current account deficit was 0.9 percent of GDP in FY21 and a current account surplus of 0.9 percent in FY21 compared to a current account deficit of 4.8 percent in FY13). Similarly, forex reserves if India have more than doubled from $294 billion in May 2013 when tapering was announced to $613 billion currently.

#5: Will Fed rate hikes burst the rally? Depends on the economy

Rising inflationary expectations have raised fears of a reversal of the falling interest rate environment. Will this be negative for markets? History points out that interest rate increases have had only a temporary impact on markets. An increase in interest rate is generally a function of a strong economy which is positive for markets. An analysis of the rate hikes in USA in the last 35 years is below. While it shows that markets are mixed over a 3 month period, it is generally been positive over a six month and 12 month period.

Impact on India and Emerging Markets

The last two Fed rate hike cycles have been a mixed picture of equity markets.

Between June 2003 and June 2006, we saw the Fed rates move from 1 percent to 5.25 percent with 17 rate increases of 25 bps each. However, markets were rallying through this period expect for a stutter in the first month. Emerging markets and India were great performers while the US markets were flattish.

The 2015 rate hike cycle was much slower than the 2003 cycle. After the first-rate hike. In Dec 2015, it took the Fed another 12 months before the next hike. The negative reaction of markets was much more severe initially. While markets recovered after few months, the US turned out to be the best performer over a year.

Does the Economy explain the differing reaction?

One reason for the differing reaction is explained by the economy. Global growth was strong from 2003 to 2007 averaging over 4 percent. This helped drive a sustainable stock market rally. On the other hand, growth remained anemic in the 2015-2017 phase.

We see strong growth driving markets

We think we are entering an earnings cycle similar to the 2003-08 cycle where earnings can double over the next 5 years. With valuations not cheap, we think returns in the market over the next few years will be driven by earnings growth. While we think the market is vulnerable to near-term corrections, we remain focused on identifying companies that will see an accelerated earnings growth trajectory. For details, please read our earlier notes on April and January

Portfolio Update

Our philosophy through last year was adopting a barbell portfolio with one end having sectors like pharma which were “gainers from lock-down” and on the other end of the barbell have economy-related value plays which would gain from the “opening up trade”. We had added weight to the opening up trade towards the end of the first half of FY21 which played out well. Over the past quarter, we have added to cash in the portfolios to gain from a possible correction in markets. We think the barbell portfolio combined with the cash that we have built in the portfolio positions us to benefit from any near-term market corrections.

—Jyotivardhan Jaipuria is Founder & Managing Director, Valentis Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Views expressed are personal