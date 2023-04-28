First Republic has struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March, as investors and depositors grew increasingly worried that the bank may not survive as an independent entity for much longer.

First Republic Bank's stock dropped on Friday after hopes dimmed for a possible rescue plans led by the banking industry. According to CNBC's David Faber, the most likely outcome for the troubled bank is for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to take it into receivership. The stock slid 50 percent and was halted for volatility multiple times, CNBC reported.

Before the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic had a banking franchise that was the envy of most of the industry. Its clients, mostly the rich and powerful, rarely defaulted on their loans. The bank made much of its money making low-cost loans to the rich, which reportedly included Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.