First Republic Bank's stock crashes as hopes for rescue plan fade

First Republic Bank's stock dropped on Friday after hopes dimmed for a possible rescue plans led by the banking industry. According to CNBC's David Faber, the most likely outcome for the troubled bank is for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to take it into receivership. The stock slid 50 percent and was halted for volatility multiple times, CNBC reported.
First Republic has struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March, as investors and depositors grew increasingly worried that the bank may not survive as an independent entity for much longer.
