First Republic shares halve in a single session, fall to an all-time low after deposit drop

Shares of First Republic Bank fell sharply on Tuesday to hit a record low, as investors questioned how the lender would stabilise itself after it lost around 40 percent of its deposits in the first quarter.

The bank's stock fell over 49 percent on Tuesday, extending its year-to-date losses to beyond 90 percent. The stock ended at $8.10 per share, its lowest closing on record.

The decline follows after the bank's earnings report, which showcased that its deposits shrank 40.8 percent during the January to March period as customers pulled their money out following the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

The deposit figure at March-end included the $30 billion in time deposits that were from 11 larger banks announced on March 16 in order to stabilize the broader banking system. If those deposits were not included, First Republic's deposits would have dropped over 50 percent.

The bank in a press release had said, it was “pursuing strategic options to expedite its progress while reinforcing its capital position."