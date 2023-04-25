First Republic Bank shares fall over 20% afterhours on $100 billion deposit flight, layoffs

Deposit flight means a large scale withdrawal of deposits from one bank to another. Shares of First Republic had gained 12 percent in regular trading

Shares of troubled US regional lender First Republic Bank fell over 20 percent in extended trading hours on Monday after the lender's deposit flight turned out to be worse than expected.

Deposit flight means a large scale withdrawal of deposits from one bank to another.

Shares of First Republic had gained 12 percent in regular trading.

The deposit flight was worse than Wall Street's expectations, as analysts estimated the figure at the first quarter-end to be around$145 billion, as per the FactSet's StreetAccount's consensus estimate. The analysts estimates of deposit were in the $100 billion to$206 billion, as per FactSet.

First Republic on Monday said that the deposit flows have stabilised ever since.

“Deposit activity began to stabilize beginning the week of March 27, 2023, and has remained stable through Friday, April 21, 2023. Total deposits were $102.7 billion as of April 21, 2023, down only 1.7% from March 31, 2023, primarily reflecting seasonal client tax payments that occur each April,” the release said, CNBC reported.

The deposit figure at March-end included the $30 billion in time deposits that were from 11 larger banks announced on March 16 in order to stabilize the broader banking system. If those deposits were not included, First Republic's deposits would have dropped over 50 percent.

“I would also like to reiterate our appreciation for the group of America’s largest banks who placed $30 billion in uninsured deposits with us, as well as for our state and federal regulators who have continued to provide us with expert support,” CEO Michael Roffler said on the earnings call, CNBC reported.

He also said that First Republic has maintained more than 97 percent of its "client relationships" from the beginning of the quarter, despite the outflows. He did not give more details on that point and did not take any questions on the call.

First Republic, as part of its earnings release, had announced that it was cutting expenses via reductions in executive compensation, condensing office space as well as reducing the head count by around 30-25 percent in the next quarter.

It also said that “pursuing strategic options to expedite its progress while reinforcing its capital position," CNBC reported.