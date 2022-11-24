Homemarket news

We don't see any competition with Capri Global, says Fino Payments Bank CFO

market | IST

We don't see any competition with Capri Global, says Fino Payments Bank CFO

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza  Nov 24, 2022 1:52 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Shares of Fino Payments are trading at Rs 254, up by 10.36 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Rallying for a third straight day, shares of Fino Payments Bank Ltd climbed over 12 percent in opening trade on Thursday after a bulk deal was reported on the stock counter on Wednesday. Capri Global Holdings bought 13.19 lakh shares of Fino Payments, equivalent to a 1.58 percent stake in the company, through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 228.77 per share.

Ketan Merchant, CFO of Fino Payments Bank, told CNBC-TV18 that he does is any any competition between the two. "We are completely into a payment space, we are completely into network space, and my understanding of Capri is that they are into lending, so that can be synergies. Still, I do not see any competition happening."

Shares of Fino Payments are trading at Rs 254, up by 10.36 percent from the previous close on the BSE. Consequently, shares of Fino Payments Bank hit the 20 percent upper circuit on Wednesday amid high volumes. The stock continued its rally on Thursday, rising as much as 12.7 percent to hit a high of Rs 260.

Merchant further added that the company is constantly looking for partnerships. "We are into payments bank, we are into distribution. We have had a network wherein we cannot lend. So they (Capri Global Holdings) are into lending, as we all know. For us, the partnership is something which we keep on looking irrespective of investment," he added.
Also read: SEBI exempts family trust linked to Capri Global Capital&#8217;s promoters from open offer obligations

Notably, the Fino Payments Bank stock has jumped by 40.5 percent in just the last five trading sessions. However, it is still down 49 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 492.

The company on Wednesday responded to a letter by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) seeking clarification regarding the significant increase in the volume of shares of Fino Payments Bank across exchanges in the recent past. In a stock exchange notification, Fino Payments said the movement in the price/volume of the bank's scrip is purely market-driven.

Also read: Fino Payments collaborates with an overseas partner for money transfer; says will boost other products

"In this regard, we wish to inform you that there is no undisclosed information and announcement (including impending announcement) which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the Price/Volume behaviour of the bank's scrip," it said.

Last month, Fino Payments Bank reported substantial earnings for the September quarter last month. The bank's financial performance showed improvement across business parameters as reflected in 36 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in earnings at Rs 13.8 crore – primarily driven by 60 bps QoQ gross profit margin expansion and benefits of operative leverage. Gross revenues grew 5 percent QoQ during Q2 FY23, while total operating expenses rose only 2 percent QoQ.

In a post-earnings review, brokerage house ICICI Securities said it was maintaining a "buy" rating on the Fino Payments Bank stock with a target price of Rs 325.

Also read: From 20% jump in Fino Payments shares to a large trade in Som Distilleries, here's what kept the dealers busy on Wednesday
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags