Rallying for a third straight day, shares of Fino Payments Bank Ltd climbed over 12 percent in opening trade on Thursday after a bulk deal was reported on the stock counter on Wednesday. Capri Global Holdings bought 13.19 lakh shares of Fino Payments, equivalent to a 1.58 percent stake in the company, through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 228.77 per share.

Ketan Merchant, CFO of Fino Payments Bank, told CNBC-TV18 that he does is any any competition between the two. "We are completely into a payment space, we are completely into network space, and my understanding of Capri is that they are into lending, so that can be synergies. Still, I do not see any competition happening."

Shares of Fino Payments are trading at Rs 254, up by 10.36 percent from the previous close on the BSE. Consequently, shares of Fino Payments Bank hit the 20 percent upper circuit on Wednesday amid high volumes. The stock continued its rally on Thursday, rising as much as 12.7 percent to hit a high of Rs 260.

Merchant further added that the company is constantly looking for partnerships. "We are into payments bank, we are into distribution. We have had a network wherein we cannot lend. So they (Capri Global Holdings) are into lending, as we all know. For us, the partnership is something which we keep on looking irrespective of investment," he added.

Notably, the Fino Payments Bank stock has jumped by 40.5 percent in just the last five trading sessions. However, it is still down 49 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 492.

The company on Wednesday responded to a letter by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) seeking clarification regarding the significant increase in the volume of shares of Fino Payments Bank across exchanges in the recent past. In a stock exchange notification, Fino Payments said the movement in the price/volume of the bank's scrip is purely market-driven.

"In this regard, we wish to inform you that there is no undisclosed information and announcement (including impending announcement) which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the Price/Volume behaviour of the bank's scrip," it said.

Last month, Fino Payments Bank reported substantial earnings for the September quarter last month. The bank's financial performance showed improvement across business parameters as reflected in 36 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in earnings at Rs 13.8 crore – primarily driven by 60 bps QoQ gross profit margin expansion and benefits of operative leverage. Gross revenues grew 5 percent QoQ during Q2 FY23, while total operating expenses rose only 2 percent QoQ.