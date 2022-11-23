From 20% jump in Fino Payments shares to large trade in Som Distilleries, here's what kept the dealers busy on Wednesday

The shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd ended nearly five percent higher, hitting a fresh 52-week high of Rs 133.95, buzzing after a large block deal.

The shares of Fino Payments Bank ended 20 percent higher on Wednesday at Rs 230.7 apiece, ending higher for the fourth straight session on heavy trade volumes. The average trading volumes of the shares of Fino Payments Bank rose more than three-fold as around 4.7 million shares changed hands on the stock exchanges.

Sources in the loop tell CNBC-TV18 that the deal was a clean-out trade from a seller.

Markets move in narrow range

Benchmark indices traded in a narrow range of 18,246 and 18,325.4 on Wednesday. Dealers suggests that the flows have been mixed at the FII desk. Financial shares continued to outperform, gaining 272 points to 42,729. PSU bank were the top contributors. According to sources within the dealer's room, sector rotation continued with fertiliser stocks making gains.

Besides Fino Payments Bank, here are the other stocks that were part of the dealing room chatter today:

IndusInd Bank: The stock ended 0.3 percent higher, ending in the green for third straight session. According to sources in dealer room, FIIs were said to be buyers in the stock.

Kirloskar Oil: Shares ended 1.5 percent higher on Wednesday, halting a two session losing streak. Dealing rooms suggest that a large block deal is expected soon in the stock.

Som Distilleries: The shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd ended nearly five percent higher, hitting a fresh 52-week high of Rs 133.95. According to sources within the dealing room, the stock is buzzing after a large block deal. 10 lakh shares of the company changed hands. Sources suggest that domestic PMS and few HNI bought stake in the company today.