Market
This stock has given over 80% returns since its listing a year ago
Updated : July 02, 2019 11:05 AM IST
Fine Organic Industries, which was listed exactly one year ago, has given over 80 percent returns to the investors.
The stock has gained as much as 82.7 percent from its offer price of Rs 783 to Rs 1,431 per share as on July 1, 2019.
The issue opened on June 20, 2018, and closed on June 22, 2018, with a price band of Rs 780-783 per share.
