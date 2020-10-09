Market Financial stocks rise post RBI policy decision; Nifty Fin Services up 2% Updated : October 09, 2020 12:09 PM IST Banks and finance stocks rose on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained an accommodative stance. Post the policy announcement, the Nifty Fin Services index surged 1.9 percent while Nifty Bank jumped 1.6 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.