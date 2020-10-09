  • SENSEX
Financial stocks rise post RBI policy decision; Nifty Fin Services up 2%

Updated : October 09, 2020 12:09 PM IST

Banks and finance stocks rose on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained an accommodative stance.
Post the policy announcement, the Nifty Fin Services index surged 1.9 percent while Nifty Bank jumped 1.6 percent.
