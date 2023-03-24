Finance Bill 2023: India hikes Securities Transaction Tax for F&O trading

For options, STT is charged on a premium and not the strike price.

Trading in futures and options in Indian equities will now get costlier as the government has hiked the Securities Transaction Tax in the Finance Bill.

As per the amendments passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the STT on sale of options has been hiked to Rs 2,100 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore, compared to the earlier Rs 1,700.

On the sale of futures contracts, the same has been raised to Rs 1,250 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore, as against Rs 1,000 earlier. For options, STT is charged on a premium and not the strike price.

"If you look at the tax point of view, the increase is substantial," Siddharth Bhamre, head of research at Religare Broking told CNBC-TV18. "This would increase cost of trading for a trader. But then if you look at the overall how F&O market has panned out over a period of time, how volumes have substantially increased despite, exchange measures and regulators measures, that you increase a lot size, and hence you would restrict retail participants," he said. However, Bhamre does not expect a significant dip in volumes because of these measures.

However, details on the NSE website show that the STT on options is currently at Rs 5,000 for a turnover of Rs 1 crore.

CNBC-TV18 is awaiting a clarification from the finance ministry on the revised STT rates.