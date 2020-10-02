Market FIIs turn net sellers in Indian equities in September for the first time since April Updated : October 02, 2020 12:40 PM IST FIIs sold shares worth Rs 7,783 crore in September after buying 47,080 crore in August. The last time the FIIs were negative for equity segment was in April, when they sold shares worth Rs 6,884. Overall, for 2020, the foreign investors have bought Rs 28,082 crore in 2020 despite the caution surrounding the pandemic. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.