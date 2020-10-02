  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

FIIs turn net sellers in Indian equities in September for the first time since April

Updated : October 02, 2020 12:40 PM IST

FIIs sold shares worth Rs 7,783 crore in September after buying 47,080 crore in August.
The last time the FIIs were negative for equity segment was in April, when they sold shares worth Rs 6,884.
Overall, for 2020, the foreign investors have bought Rs 28,082 crore in 2020 despite the caution surrounding the pandemic.
FIIs turn net sellers in Indian equities in September for the first time since April

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

Royal Enfield sales fall 1% to 60,041 units in September

Royal Enfield sales fall 1% to 60,041 units in September

US judge blocks H-1B visa ban

US judge blocks H-1B visa ban

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement