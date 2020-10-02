FIIs turn net sellers in Indian equities in September for the first time since April

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in Indian equities in September, the first time since April ahead of the US presidential election 2020. FIIs sold shares worth Rs 7,783 crore in September after buying 47,080 crore in August. In May, June and July, the FIIs bought shares worth Rs 14,569 crore, Rs 21,832 crore, and Rs 7,563 crore, respectively.

The last time the FIIs were negative for the equity segment was in April when they sold shares worth Rs 6,884.

Overall, for 2020, the foreign investors have bought Rs 28,082 crore in 2020 despite the caution surrounding the pandemic.

Meanwhile, DIIs also sold shares worth Rs 299.17 crore during the month after selling Rs 21,054.66 crore in the previous two months.

The Indian markets consolidated in September with both benchmarks falling around half a percent in the month triggered by the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases and caution ahead of the US Presidential elections.

IDBI Capital, in a recent strategy report, said that the short and medium-term view on Nifty is neutral. The brokerage advises investors to not go aggressive long, be selective, pick quality stocks and hold cash as there is a lot of uncertainty around.

"We believe the current market is facing higher uncertainties with a lot of events, news flow and geopolitics tension. Given the uncertain situation, the trading position should be small and strict stop loss should be followed," it added.

Meanwhile, Indian equity markets will remain closed today on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Commodity and currency markets are also shut for the day.