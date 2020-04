Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned net buyers for the third consecutive session, picking up shares worth Rs 1,737.62 crore on Thursday. In the previous two sessions, they bought Rs 1,943.41 crore on Wednesday and Rs 741.77 crore on Tuesday. The shift in FII stance comes after huge equity sell-off of worth Rs 65,816.70 crore seen in March amid the coronavirus scare. So far in April, FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 1,345.04 crore.

In March, the domestic indices plunged massively, down around 30 percent and dropping around 40 percent from their January peak triggered by the coronavirus-induced selling by FIIs in the market. However, indices have risen around 13 percent this week amid FIIs evincing some buying interest in the Indian equities.

Markets were also driven by expectations of infections peaking out in the worst affected countries and expectations of more stimulus measures.

Analysts warn that this buying sentiment may not last for long. As per experts, this sudden surge is mostly a short-term bear market rally and may not be sustainable given the weak earnings and economic growth going ahead after COVID-19.

“FIIs were hoping for a revival of economic growth, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led us to an early phase of a global recession. The foreign investors are reducing their exposure in risky assets and moving to safe-havens such as the dollar and gold. The trend is expected to continue resulting in more capital outflows from emerging markets,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"While the indicators on selling intensity and price momentum have signaled a bottom, volatility and some breadth indicators have not yet confirmed this. As confirmed by record FPI outflows, this bear market may have hit the point of capitulation in March 2020, but this is likely to be followed by a period of apathy and lower volatility where we reach a point of investor dismay on equity investment. Such conditions have typically marked final bottoms, which may not have occurred yet," global brokerage CLSA stated in a report.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 466.02 crore on Thursday and Rs 1,757.79 crore in the previous session. DIIs have remained net sellers in April so far with an outflow of Rs 2,025.11 crore against net buying of Rs 55,595.18 crore in March.

India’s COVID-19 tally neared the 6500-mark on Friday as more states confirmed positive cases and fatalities from the deadly virus. The Union Home Ministry's latest update said 199 people have died across the country with a total of 6412 positive cases so far. Out of 6412 cases, 5709 are active cases, while 503 people have been cured or discharged.