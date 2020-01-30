FIIs infuse over Rs 12,000 crore in January but trend shows reduction in inflows post budget

Inflows in Indian equities by foreign investors have risen over Rs 35,000 crore since the previous budget, held on July 5, 2019. According to the NSDL data, FIIs have pumped in net Rs 12,939 crore in equities in January, the month preceding the union budget. This figure was Rs 2,596 crore in 2019 and Rs 13,781 in 2018.

Recent trend shows that foreign investors have withdrawn more than invested in the budget months.

In 2019, when the budget was announced on July 5, 2019, the FIIs withdrew Rs 12,419 crore in the same month, while infusing Rs 2,596 crore in the previous month (June).

In 2018 as well, the FIIs withdrew Rs 11,423 crore in February, while inflows in January were recorded at Rs 13,781.

In 2017, however, February (budget month) saw inflows worth Rs 9,902 crore versus outflows worth Rs 1,177 crore in January.

Flows on the budget days have witnessed mixed trends. While FIIs added Rs 555.96 crore in 2019 budget day, they withdrew Rs 265 crore on the 2018 budget day. Similarly, in 2017, foreign investors put in Rs 451 crore but pulled out Rs 584 crore in 2016.

Since the last budget, most months have witnessed FII inflows. Only July and August saw foreign investors pulling out funds. The inflows have risen sharply since October after the corporate tax cut announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.