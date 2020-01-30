Market
FIIs infuse over Rs 12,000 crore in January but trend shows reduction in inflows post budget
Updated : January 30, 2020 02:11 PM IST
Inflows in Indian equities by foreign investors have risen over Rs 35,000 crore since the previous budget, held on July 5, 2019.
According to the NSDL data, FIIs have pumped in net Rs 12,939 crore in equities in January.
However, the trend shows that in the last 2 budgets, the foreign investors have withdrawn money more than investing in the budget months.
