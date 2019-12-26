#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Updated : December 26, 2019 01:19 PM IST

Foreign institutional investors were aggressively buying Indian stocks in the calendar year 2019 (CY19).
Thus far in CY19, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped in a net Rs 99,966 crore in equities, which is the highest since 2013.
In 2019, only 3 months (January, July, August), witnessed foreign outflows.
Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV