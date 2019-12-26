Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore
Updated : December 26, 2019 01:19 PM IST
Foreign institutional investors were aggressively buying Indian stocks in the calendar year 2019 (CY19).
Thus far in CY19, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped in a net Rs 99,966 crore in equities, which is the highest since 2013.
In 2019, only 3 months (January, July, August), witnessed foreign outflows.
