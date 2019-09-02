Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
FIIs continue buying in debt market; add Rs 11,000 crore in August, highest since March

Updated : September 02, 2019 01:10 PM IST

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian stocks worth Rs 5,920 crore from the Indian capital markets in August, their biggest sell-off this year, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data showed.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 17,592.28 crore from equities, however, they pumped in a net sum of Rs 11,672.26 crore in the debt segment, highest since March 2019.
A host of events dented foreign investorsâ€™ confidence in India including the increase in the tax on super-rich or foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the 2019 Union Budget, poor to mixed corporate earnings in recent quarters, overhang on economic growth locally, and the US-China trade war.
