FIIs buy equities worth over Rs 25,000 crore in November, highest since March
Updated : December 03, 2019 01:47 PM IST
FIIs were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 25,231 crore in the month of November, recording the highest monthly inflow since March this year.
FIIs have been buyers in 15 of 21 sessions in November. They invested a net of Rs 12,368 crore in October.
For the inflows to continue, analysts now expect the RBI to cut interest rates for a sixth successive time in its December 5 MPC meeting.
