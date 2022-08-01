Nifty50 at 3-month peak as FPI outflow in July lowest in 10 months

Experts say the recent rally in the market is powered by the reducing pace of selling by foreign institutional investors but some fear the market might soon hit overbought territory.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 6,567.7 crore in July, according to provisional exchange data. That makes it the lowest monthly outflow for Dalal Street in 10 months.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have filled in much of the gap created by FPI selling, preventing deeper cuts in the market.

Before the recent pullback, s ustained selling by FPIs since October 2021 — when benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex clocked the last of record highs following a near 18-month-long rally — has weighed on the market for much of 2022 so far.

The Nifty50 has escaped the correction zone for now, sitting at a three-month peak, but many experts analysts want to wait some more before calling out a trend reversal.

Market expert Ajay Bagga told CNBCTV18.com last week that one cannot say whether the recent change in flows will sustain or whether the worst of foreign institutional investor selling is behind.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, views reducing FII selling as the big positive for the Indian market.

"If the ongoing market rally continues for some more time, there is the danger of the market moving into overbought territory with the risk of vulnerability to correction," he warned.