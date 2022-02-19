FedFina IPO: DRHP for Rs 1700 crore public issue to be filed today, say sources

Federal Bank subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (FedFina) will file the draft red herring prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Saturday, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The total size of the FedFina IPO will be Rs 1700 crore, of which the company will raise Rs 900 crore via fresh issue of equity shares and Rs 800 crore through an offer for sale (OFS), they said.

Sources had earlier indicated that Federal Bank may sell seven percent of its 76 percent stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the proposed IPO and True North was likely to sell 40-50 percent of its 24 percent stake.

However, according to the latest update, the IPO size has been trimmed and True North will sell a 35 percent stake, down from 45 percent, due to investor feedback, sources said.

Federal Bank gave the nod to the IPO of its subsidiary FedFina earlier in January. The NBFC is eyeing a massive valuation of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore

FedFina is a retail-focused NBFC arm of Federal Bank. It has over 435 branches across India and offers gold loans, loans against property, business loans, and home loans. Private equity fund True North had bought a 26 percent stake in the NBFC for Rs 400 crore in 2018.

The company’s assets under management are worth over Rs 4,800 crore as of March 2021, with retail loans making over 95 percent of the loan book. Its gross and net non-performing assets stood at 1.04 and 0.7 percent, respectively as of March 2021.

