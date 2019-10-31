#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks edge higher after Fed rate cut, focus shifts to BOJ
Oil prices extend fall after surprise inventory build
Rupee backed by oil, dollar index and domestic inflows
Home Market
Currency

Federal Reserve hints for a pause ahead, rupee backed by oil, dollar index and domestic inflows while Brexit uncertainty continues

Updated : October 31, 2019 08:38 AM IST

The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent.
The Fed has moved to potentially going on pause atleast for the next policy.
The expected opening for rupee can be around 70.80 levels on the back of lower crude prices, dollar index moving left, and unabated foreign fund inflows in domestic equity markets.
