Shares of private sector lender Federal Bank, in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds a 2.31 percent stake, were trading at Rs 124.70 apiece on the BSE, down 0.76 percent on Wednesday. The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 82.5 and a high of Rs 143.35. Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap down opening in the morning.

The private lender, which is planning to raise as much as Rs 4,000 crore, has picked investment banks — Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities and JP Morgan — as advisors, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The proposed capital raise aimed at bolstering retail growth and inorganic activity is expected to be executed through debt or equity, or a combination of the two.

"The deal is on and a clutch of four advisors, two domestic investment banks and two foreign investment banks, have been shortlisted," a person told Moneycontrol.

Two other persons also reportedly confirmed the syndicate of I-bankers.

"The exact quantum and contours haven't been finalised as yet, but as of now the plan is to raise around Rs 3,000 crore via the QIP route and the balance via the pref route," another person told Moneycontrol.

The lender expects to grow its balance sheet by 18 percent to 20 percent this year, consistent with gains in previous years, the bank's Chief Executive Officer Shyam Srinivasan said, adding he intends to focus on unsecured retail and commercial loans. The planned fundraising, which has gotten approval from shareholders, may be in one go or in several tranches.

The bank last raised Rs 2,500 in 2017. IFC, the World Bank Group’s private-sector arm, was approved to take a stake in the bank in 2021.

Federal Bank has recently posted a 67 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 903 crore for the March quarter. The lender posted its highest-ever operating profit of Rs 1,335 crore, which was also up 67 percent YoY.

During the quarter under review, the lender reported higher provisions and contingencies at Rs 116.66 crore as against Rs 75.24 crore in the corresponding quarter in the year-ago period.

The return on assets (RoA) for Q4FY23 came in at 1.45 percent while the return on equity (ROE) at 17.48 percent. The gross NPA and net NPA for the reporting quarter were down at 2.36 percent and 0.69 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.