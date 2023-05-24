English
Federal Bank shares drop, report suggests lender picks banks for Rs 4,000 cr fund raising




By Meghna Sen  May 24, 2023 2:43:52 PM IST (Updated)

The private lender, which is planning to raise as much as Rs 4,000 crore, has picked investment banks — Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities and JP Morgan — as advisors, according to a Moneycontrol report

Shares of private sector lender Federal Bank, in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds a 2.31 percent stake, were trading at Rs 124.70 apiece on the BSE, down 0.76 percent on Wednesday. The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 82.5 and a high of Rs 143.35. Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap down opening in the morning.


The proposed capital raise aimed at bolstering retail growth and inorganic activity is expected to be executed through debt or equity, or a combination of the two.
