The private lender, which is planning to raise as much as Rs 4,000 crore, has picked investment banks — Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities and JP Morgan — as advisors, according to a Moneycontrol report

Shares of private sector lender Federal Bank, in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds a 2.31 percent stake, were trading at Rs 124.70 apiece on the BSE, down 0.76 percent on Wednesday. The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 82.5 and a high of Rs 143.35. Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap down opening in the morning.

Live Tv

Loading...

The private lender, which is planning to raise as much as Rs 4,000 crore, has picked investment banks — Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities and JP Morgan — as advisors, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The proposed capital raise aimed at bolstering retail growth and inorganic activity is expected to be executed through debt or equity, or a combination of the two.