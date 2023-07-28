In the case of Nifty Bank, Federal Bank will attract $7 million in passive inflows, while in the base of FTSE index, $18 million passive flows are expected.

The weight of private sector lender Federal Bank Limited could be increased in the Nifty Bank and FTSE index on Friday, July 28, 2023. Due to a new issue of capital, the lender's weight will slightly increase in both the indices, said Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Institutional Equities.

This could lead to a passive inflow of $25 million, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

In the case of Nifty Bank, Federal Bank will attract $7 million in passive inflows. The minute weight increase in Federal Bank will have minimal impact on other constituents, Pagaria said.

In the base of FTSE index, $18 million passive flows are expected. "Based on Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research estimates, the overall inflow is expected to be approximately $25 million (15.4 million shares | 0.6 ADV)," the analyst noted.

Federal Bank Q1 earnings

Federal Bank's Q1 numbers were a mixed bag with profit coming in line with analysts' estimates, but net interest income (NII) and a sequential fall in net interest margin (NIM) missing the Street estimates. Brokerages remained mostly positive on the Rekha-Jhunjhunwala-backed stock and suggested price targets of up to 45 percent for the stock going ahead.

The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 854 crore for the June quarter, higher by 42 percent when compared to the bank's Rs 601 crore-Q1 profit of the year-ago period.

NII for the first quarter rose about 20 percent to Rs 1,919 crore. The same was Rs 1,605 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Operating profit for the reporting quarter came in at Rs 1,302 crore, up 34 percent from a year ago.

The lender's provisions (other than tax and contingencies) declined 7 percent to Rs 155 crore during the June quarter, compared with Rs 167 crore in the year ago period.

The gross non-performing asset (NPAs) ratio fell to 2.38 percent during the first quarter from 2.69 percent in the same quarter of last year. Meanwhile, net NPAs improved to 0.69 percent from 0.94 percent a year ago.

On Friday, Federal Bank stock was trading nearly 2 percent higher at Rs 136.10 apiece on the NSE.