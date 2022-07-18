The Street is rewarding its better-than-expected results with the Federal Bank share price rising 20 percent in a month with over 5 percent of surge coming in the last two trading sessions.

Federal Bank expects a loan growth between 15 and 18 percent this financial year, after posting a 16 percent jump in the April-June quarter, said the lender's Managing Director and Chief Executive Shyam Srinivasan.

"We have been saying between 15 and 18 percent credit growth is very possible. Happy that Q1 on a year-on-year basis was 16 percent and for the quarter annualised was about 18 percent. So it looks like our expectations will be met,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Federal Bank profit sharply jumped by 63.5 percent at Rs 601 crore in the June quarter on a steep decline in money set aside for bad loans. The Kochi-based private sector lender had logged a net profit of Rs 367.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Srinivasan expects the retail loans to also pick up well this time.

"Wholesale may see higher pick and the corporate and commercial banking follow. On the retail side, I expect some of our unsecured and microfinance and gold businesses which grew very little the previous year, may grow in the mid-30s. But businesses like home loans, which is a larger denominator will grow between 12 and 13 percent,” he added.

Federal Bank's Q1 slippages came at Rs 444 crore, with retail contributing a bulk of Rs 204 crore. Slippages happen when a bank's assets become a non-performing asset (NPA) owing to the borrower not paying interest for over 180 days. An increase in slippages leads to a decrease in profit. "I do think this financial year while we believe the overall slippages will be almost similar to the past two years, there will be a mixed change with some pickup in some. I think the financial year FY23, and to some extent, FY24 will be dictated by how restructured portfolios behave," Srinivasan told CNBCTV18.