Federal Bank Q1 business update: Advances and deposits rise 21% each

Federal Bank has reported its business update, revealing total deposits of Rs 2,22,513 crore, with a growth of 21.4 percent over Rs 1,83,355 crore as of June 30, 2022. The bank’s customer deposits (total deposits excluding interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) aggregated to Rs 2,10,439 crore, a growth of 17.2 percent over Rs 1,79,586 crore as of June 30, 2022.

The bank’s gross advances grew by 20.9 percent to Rs 1,86,593 crore from Rs 1,54,392 crore as of June 30,2022. As per internal classification, retail credit book grew by 20.2 percent and wholesale credit book grew by 21.6 percent, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The retail to wholesale ratio stood at 54:46 respectively, it added.

The lender’s CASA ratio, which is the ratio of deposits in current accounts and saving accounts to total deposits, in the June quarter stood at 31.85 percent as compared to 36.84 percent YoY and versus 32.68 percent QoQ.

Meanwhile, the share price of the lender rose over 1 percent after it reported strong business during the first quarter of fiscal 2023-2024. At the time of writing this report, the Federal Bank shares were trading 1.19 percent higher at Rs 1127.60 apiece on the BSE.