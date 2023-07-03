Federal Bank Q1 business update: Advances and deposits rise 21% each

Federal Bank's customer deposits (total deposits excluding interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) aggregated to Rs 2,10,439 crore, a growth of 17.2 percent over Rs 1,79,586 crore as of June 30, 2022.

Federal Bank has reported its business update, revealing total deposits of Rs 2,22,513 crore, with a growth of 21.4 percent over Rs 1,83,355 crore as of June 30, 2022. The bank’s customer deposits (total deposits excluding interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) aggregated to Rs 2,10,439 crore, a growth of 17.2 percent over Rs 1,79,586 crore as of June 30, 2022.

The bank’s gross advances grew by 20.9 percent to Rs 1,86,593 crore from Rs 1,54,392 crore as of June 30,2022. As per internal classification, retail credit book grew by 20.2 percent and wholesale credit book grew by 21.6 percent, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The retail to wholesale ratio stood at 54:46 respectively, it added.