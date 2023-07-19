This analyst recommends buying Federal Bank and L&T Technology Services

With an optimistic outlook on the current market landscape, Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu directs investors' attention towards two standout stocks - Federal Bank in the banking sector and L&T Technology Services (LTTS) in the IT industry.

Aditya Agarwala, an esteemed financial analyst at Invest4edu, has recently expressed optimism about the current state of the market, particularly in the IT and banking sectors. Drawing from his expertise, he believes two stocks stand out as attractive buys and worthy of investor attention: Federal Bank in the banking sector and L&T Technology Services (LTTS)in the IT sector.

After analysing the recent financial performance of various banking stocks, Aditya Agarwala's focus has been drawn toward Federal Bank . He highlights that the bank's numbers have been decent, creating an optimistic outlook for its future potential. Based on the technical analysis of its charts, he sees attractive prospects for investors.

At present levels, Federal Bank appears to be an alluring buy opportunity. Agarwala proposes a target price range of Rs 142 to Rs 145 on the upside, indicating potential gains for investors who choose to invest in the stock.

However, he also advises caution and risk management, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 130 on the downside to protect against any adverse market movements. It is important to note that the stock is up more than 9 percent in the last month.

In addition to his observations in the banking sector, Agarwala also turns his attention towards the IT industry, where he recognizes L&T Technology Services (LTTS) as a stock of interest. As per his assessment, LTTS appears to be trading at its day's high, signaling a positive market sentiment.

For investors eyeing the IT sector, LTTS holds promise. Aditya Agarwala recommends considering it for investment, with a target price of Rs 4,350 on the upside. To safeguard against potential downside risks, he advises placing a stop loss at Rs 4,100. Share of LTTS have gained more than 7 percent in the past month.

