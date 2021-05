Private sector Federal Bank on Tuesday said its board has cleared Rs 148 crore-capital investment into subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services (FFSL) through a rights issue. FFSL is a non-deposit-taking systemically important NBFC, which was set up in 1995 by the bank.

”We wish to inform that the board has approved an investment of Rs 148 crore in subsidiary- Fedbank Financial Services Limited (FFSL) through a rights issue,” Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing. The objective of the rights issue is to infuse regulatory capital in the firm. This is more than 5 percent of the post-issue paid-up capital of FFSL, Federal Bank said. In 2020-21, the turnover of FFSL stood at Rs 698 crore. The asset size of the company stood at Rs 5,466.30 crore as of March 31, 2021.

