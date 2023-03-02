English
Tech analysts see upside in these finance stocks
market | Mar 2, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Tech analysts see upside in these finance stocks

By Sonia Shenoy   Mar 2, 2023 10:32 AM IST
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani have these buy-and-sell stock recommendations for the Thursday trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Federal Bank. The stock was doing very well before the entire correction happened and now it seems that the stock is ready to get into an uptrend again. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 130 for an upside target of Rs 140. Shares have remained flat in the last month.
He recommends buying Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 103.50 and a price target of Rs 110. The stock was down 8.20 percent over the last month.
Thakkar also suggests a buy call on Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 216 and a price target of Rs 225. The stock has remained flat over the past one month.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is the solitary sell call by Thakkar. He is recommending to keep the stop loss for this stock above the levels of Rs 925 with downside targets of Rs 885 and Rs 882. The stock has declined 2.84 percent in the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Axis Bank. If there is an outperformance, he expects to see a decent bounce on the upside. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 840. Shares have remained flat over the last month.
MCX is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani as it is a buy on dips opportunity. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 1,405. The stock was down 2.65 percent over the last one month.
Sukhani recommends Alkem Laboratories as an intraday short. For this stock, he advises a stop loss of Rs 3,150. Shares of Alkem Laboratories are up 1.43 percent over the last month.
He also recommends Dabur India as another intraday short. He advises a stop loss of Rs 537. Shares have declined 4.84 percent over the last month.
From Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia has a buy call on ABB India as the stock has given a consolidation breakout with a decisive hold above Rs 3,230 level. He advises a stop loss of Rs 3,250 for an upside target towards Rs 3,400 level. The stock has gained over 16 percent in the past month.
Additionally, he also recommends buying Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 8.620 for a target towards Rs 9,000 level. Shares are down over 2 percent in the last month.
    X